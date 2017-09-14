Hebburn Town, Jarrow make Durham Challenge Cup progress

Hebburn Town had to fight hard to see off Northern League colleagues Ryton & Crawcrook Albion 3-2 in the preliminary round of the Durham Challenge Cup last night.

The home side raced into a 2-0 lead through Gary Shaw (five minutes) and Mechack Kanda (14).

The visitors pulled one back as Sam Moore scored from the penalty spot and then equalised on 28 minutes, with a beauty from Liam Anderson.

Kanda, though, restored Hebburn’s lead with his second goal on 78 minutes.

Jarrow were good 5-1 winners at Silksworth CW.

Jarrow took a 10th-minute lead, when Peter Kane put Matthew McFarlane through and he lifted the ball over the goalkeeper, from just inside the box.

Jarrow doubled their lead on 25 minutes, when Stevie Graham’s free-kick found Kane, who headed in from eight yards.

Two minutes later, the Wearside League hosts reduced the deficit, when a corner kick was somehow bundled into the net, at the near post, by Kieron Featherstone for an own goal.

Just after the interval, Kai Elliott’s free-kick deflected into the net to make it 3-1.

Jarrow extended their lead on 63 minutes, when Kris Allen sent the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot. It was 5-1 soon after, when Liam Clarke slid the ball home under the advancing goalkeeper.

Willington won 1-0 at Wearside League high-fliers Boldon CA, the only goal coming in the 50th minute, with Conor Winter on target.

Harton & Westoe were shocked by a 2-1 defeat to Northern Alliance side Gateshead Rutherford.

Zak Atkinson’s 24th-minute strike gave Rutherford the lead, but Jean-Pierre Parracho equalised. In a dramatic finish, David Chambers’ left-foot effort beat keeper Daniel Hebden for Rutherford’s 84th-minute winner.