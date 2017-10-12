Hebburn Town roar back from two down to make cup progress

Hebburn Town had to fight all the way to send lowly Alnwick Town packing in the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup last night.

The visitors, struggling at the wrong end of the Ebac Northern League’s Second Division, threatened an upset when their impressive start brought a 2-0 lead.

Tony Brown fired a brace to inspire Alnwick, with the second goal a stunning effort into the top corner of the home net.

In the second half, high-flying Hebburn pulled one back through Craig Malley and Jason Blackburn soon made it 2-2.

Jack Donaghy then completed the fightback, firing Hebburn 3-2 ahead in the dying minutes to ensure their progress.

Hebburn are back in action on Saturday, when they head to lowly Chester-le-Street in the league.

South Shields’ Reserves’ winning run came to an end as they were edged out 3-2 by Coxhoe Athletic in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League.

The Mariners, led by Leepaul Scroggins, pictured, saw a second-half penalty saved.

Soyfur Chaudhury and Leon McKeith were on the scoresheet for Shields.