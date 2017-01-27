Huge South Tyneside derby between Jarrow and Boldon CA has so much riding on it

There’s a huge derby clash in the Wearside League this weekend when Jarrow host Boldon CA.

The two South Tyneside teams are enjoying fantastic seasons, challenging at the top of the table and in the cup competitions too.

And with both sides having applied for promotion to the Northern League at the end of the season, there is added spice to the fixture.

Jarrow are currently in pole position. They top the table and had a fantastic 3-1 win over promotion rivals Redcar Athletic last weekend.

Boldon are fifth, and also enjoyed a great result last Saturday, beating Richmond Town to reach the final of the Alan Hood Cup.

It all points to an exciting, tension-filled derby game at Perth Green tomorrow (2pm kick-off).

Jarrow boss Dave Bell said: “We have injury doubts over Grant Pressling and Darren Morton.

“Alexander Bone is unavailable but Max Kirkham, Liam Bayles and Robbie Coleman return to the squad.

“We know this will be a really difficult game. Boldon are a very good team and are having a great season, and we have full respect for the quality they have.

“We know that they are a hard working side and this game will be a very tough one.

“From our point of view, we are looking to pick up where we left off last week against a very good Redcar team.

“We know that we will need to demonstrate the same workrate and quality we showed last week to have any chance of getting anything out of the game.”

Boldon’s form over the last six games has been excellent and manager Paul Mossa has a full squad available, apart from midfielder Jack Lawton, Josh Houghton and Frankie Hucks, who are all out with injury.

Mossa was delighted with the cup win last weekend, and while a top three finish may be beyond his side this season, they will still have a say in who wins the league, while they are chasing silverware on two fronts themselves.

He said: “It was a top class performance last weekend against Richmond.

“We have another semi final coming up in the Shipowners Cup, which we are defending, and we still have a big say on final league placings.”