In-form Rundle turns up the Heat to stun high-fliers Stan

Hebburn Town produced another battling performance to beat promotion-chasers Heaton Stannington 1-0.

In-form Adam Rundle grabbed the only goal of the game to dent the home side’s Division One bid.

Manager Scott Oliver made one change from last week with Callum Smith replacing the suspended Jason Blackburn, and the bench looked very strong with key players Channon North, Alan Pegram and Chris Feasey returning.

For the first 20 mins Hebburn dominated their opponents who were unbeaten in 12 games, including 11 wins.

Chris Smith and James Talbot were causing problems with their height and pace, and both could have scored within the first 10 minutes.

Rundle was also stopped by a last ditch tackle after a mazy run while Heaton’s prolific scorer John wright was restricted to long-range efforts.

After a goalless first half, Hebburn were forced to bring Feasey on at half time for Craig Malley but again started brightly and Rundle shaved the bar from a free kick.

With 20 minutes left, North and Pegram came on for Talbot and Smith.

And with minutes left, Hebburn broke the deadlock with Callum Smith sending North free to cross for Rundle to score.

Hebburn had been comfortable all afternoon at the back but in the minutes that were left the Stan came close on three occasions through Wright twice and Dan Robinson, but the visitors hung on for a great victory.

“It was a fantastic victory against a team with lots to play for,” said Oliver.

“As last week the win was down to old fashioned hard work and team spirit.”