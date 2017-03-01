Is this the best save you've ever seen? Consett goalkeeper's stunning stop against South Shields

A non-league goalkeeper has gone viral online after a stunning save in a cup semi-final.

Consett's Peter Jeffries, from Hartlepool, pulled off a stunning stop in the club's Durham Challenge Cup tie with South Shields last night.

Peter Jeffries during his time with Blyth Spartans.

With Shields striker Gavin Cogdon's effort destined to find the bottom corner, former Blyth Spartans stopper Jeffries somehow kept it out in a save which defied logic.

It wasn't enough to secure Consett a place in the final, with the Mariners going on to win 3-1 at Belle View, but it did ensure the home side took away at least one moment they'll never forget.

Have you seen any better saves?