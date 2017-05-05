Jarrow boss urges champions to finish on a high

Champions Jarrow round off their Wearside League season with a home clash against Richmond Town – where they will be presented with the coveted trophy.

A fantastic campaign by manager Dave Bell and his side has seen them promoted into the Northern League after securing the league title.

Jarrow were pushed all the way by tomorrow’s opponents Richmond, and Redcar Athletic, but showed their class and strength through consistent performances.

Bell said: “We really want to end the season on a high with a win and that will be our focus tomorrow.

“But Richmond are a very good side and have been our title rivals for most of the season and we know they will also come to win the game.

“We know we need to be at our best to win this one. The lads have been brilliant all season and their workrate has consistently been phenomenal and we want to end the season that way.”

Bell would love to see a big crowd at Perth Green (2.30pm kick-off) to celebrate the club’s most successful season in recent times.

He added: “We are really looking forward to the game and we are hoping that we can attract a good crowd to come along and join us in our celebrations where our successful promotion and league winning season will be rewarded when we are presented with the league winners’ trophy.

“This has been an incredible season for everyone involved with Jarrow FC on and off the pitch everyone’s hard work has been rewarded with our success. We hope to end the season on a winning note but know the game will be tough.”

Jarrow have Darren Morton missing due to an ankle injury and Liam Bayles unavailable.

Boldon CA, in sixth, entertain Ashbrooke Belford House and manager Paul Mossa is hoping captain Aron Burn, midfielder Tom West and full back Aron Williams all return after missing the last game through work, or injury.

Liam Mulvane who scored his first goal for the club last week, along with Daniel Dunbar and William Whitehead, will be pushing for a start in the team.

Harton and Westoe will finish second bottom, but have had a good run of form in the last few weeks. They take on runners-up Redcar.