Jarrow Roofing appoint Mark Collingwood as joint manager

Mark Collingwood has been appointed joint manager of Jarrow Roofing BCA.

South Tynesider Collingwood joins Roofing to share the workload alongside Richie McLoughlin in a new managerial structure at the Boldon CA Sports Ground.

Mark Collingwood and Richie McLoughlin

"I needed to be nearer home due to my personal circumstances and this opportunity has arose at the correct time," said Collingwood, who quit as Seaham Red Star boss at the weekend.

"I arranged to have a chat with Richie and after a lot of dialogue and requests, he has agreed that the whole club here needs a refurbishment both on and off the pitch.

"We need to get this club more involved with the local community and change its image, and also do more things like the national support of 'Kick It Out' recently. It's a huge task that awaits but it's a challenge that excites me.

"The club's image needs to be updated further. We want to be a family friendly outfit that can engage with the local community and we are determined to make this work.

"The playing squad need to buy into this project and I will ensure that improvement will happen. They will see it first hand.

"We want players to be here that are here for the right reasons and both the club and its surroundings will improve.

"Richie has pledged to invest in this project and he is a person whom I believe I can work with without any major issues.

"It was a tough decision to leave Seaham Red Star, however, I firmly believe it was the right decision.

"I look forward to achieving great things at this football club and I can't wait to get started."

Collingwood will watch tonight's game at home to West Allotment Celtic before taking managerial control alongside McLoughlin on Wednesday.

Speaking of the appointment of the new joint manager, McLoughlin said: "I'm really glad to have Colly on board.

"He works hard to get the best out of good players and we needed a few changes at the club.

"Now we hope to work hard and get these players ticking. The football club are lucky that he's joined me at Roofing and I'm excited for the future."

Roofing have also confirmed the resignation of Ian Davison as assistant manager. Davison joined Roofing as a player in June 2013 and then stepped up to assistant manager in November of that year.

The Roofers are in action tonight at Boldon when they host West Allotment Celtic.