Jarrow Roofing facing uphill West task

Jarrow Roofing face a trip to West Auckland Town tomorrow afternoon (3pm) looking to build on a confidence-boosting victory last weekend in the Northern League Division One.

Richie McLoughlin’s and Mark Collingwood’s Roofers eased to a 3-0 home win against Seaham Red Star to end a torrid run of form, though McLoughlin believes his team face an uphill task at West.

“It’s always a hard game when you go down there, and you face a task before even kicking off with their sloping pitch, while they are way ahead of us in the points department,” the Roofing supremo said.

“However, we are getting there and I feel that me and Colly, along with the coaches, are all pulling together, despite the ins and outs we have faced in what has collectively been a bad season to date.”

Roofing find themselves a place above the relegation zone, albeit with a five-point cushion over Penrith and games in hand on those below them and immediately ahead of them.

West, meanwhile, have gone through mass changes since Roofing defeated them 2-0 in County Durham at the end of last season.

That night was the start of Gary Forrest’s reign at the club and they have seen personnel changes on the pitch that have taken them from narrowly avoiding relegation to currently sitting seventh in the league, with Nathan Fisher the top scorer in the Northern League’s two divisions, having notched 22 goals so far.

“We will have to work hard again tomorrow,” McLoughlin believes.

“Though I have to give credit to the players we have.

“We have lost so many players this season because of one reason or another, but those lads who have went out on the pitch have kept going.

“I haven’t really got any concerns ahead of the game. I know those players we can call upon will give everything they have got.

“I’ve seen in the last few games that we don’t have anyone shirking from the challenge and they just want to get out on that pitch and get the club three points.

“Ultimately, no matter what happens, as long as that effort goes in then you have a chance. And if the result goes against you on the day, then no problem, you move on to the next match.”

Roofing continue to be disrupted by the unavailability of players with Paul Garthwaite, Brad Varga, Chris Winn, Dan Kirkup, Ryan Burton, Dan Regan and David Lowrie all out, while transfer listed Darryll Donnelly is out of contention.

Meanwhile, Corey Barnes and Adam Shanks have left the club

Jamie Marshall returns to the squad, while top scorer Dennis Knight is also available after serving a three-match suspension.