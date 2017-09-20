Jarrow Roofing’s late rally not enough to deny Bishop Auckland

Jarrow Roofing went down 2-1 at home to Bishop Auckland in the Northern League Division One last night as two Thomas McAloon goals sealed victory for the Two Blues.

In a first half that was end to end, both teams had chances to grab the lead, though the visitors had the most clear-cut opportunities.

On 25 minutes, Bishops were denied a certain goal when captain Daryll Donnelly threw himself in front of Stuart Thompson’s shot to deflect the ball wide.

However, Bishops took the lead from the resultant corner. Alex Francis’s inswinger was punched down by keeper Shaun Newbrook and McAloon swept the ball in.

Soon afterwards, Donnelly was forced off the field with Paul Gardiner replacing the defender. A phone call was received by his dad in the crowd with news that Donnelly’s partner was giving birth and off the defender dashed to South Tyneside Hospital.

Bishops extended their lead after 64 minutes, again a goal that could have been prevented by the Roofers.

Dennis Knight struck a free-kick into the Bishops box, but two Roofers challenged each other for the header, neither getting the ball as a result.

Bishops cleared and McAloon sped towards goal and finished past Newbrook.

Roofing got a lifeline with 11 minutes remaining when Knight was pulled down in the box. The striker picked himself up and halved the deficit by sending Gareth Young the wrong way from the spotkick.

Bishops, though, held on through some kate pressure to take the three points back down to County Durham.

* In the TWR Bifolds Wearside League, Annfield Plain edged a 2-1 win at Hebburn Town Reserves.

Lewis Donnelly fired Plain ahead on seven minutes, but Daniel Maddison equalised, scoring on the rebound after Hebburn hit the bar.

Plain won it on 65 minutes when Jonny Bolam capitalised on a goalkeeping error. Victory took them seventh, one place behind Hebburn.