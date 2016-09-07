Jarrow Roofing set for tough test despite North Shields losing manager

Jarrow Roofing make the short trip across the Tyne tonight to take on North Shields with a number of players ruled out – and Richie McLoughlin anticipating a game that will be “harder than hard”.

The Robins have started their Northern League Division One season in fine form and were joint top of the table after the weekend’s games.

And despite having lost manager Graham Fenton to newly-promoted South Shields, the FA Vase winners two years ago shouldn’t have any immediate problem, according to McLoughlin.

“Graham has left but the rest of his team are still there and it’ll be business as usual for them.

“Andy Bowman and Brian Smith have been a key part of the management team over there and they will be in charge for the game.

“They will want to make a statement, along with their players, that they can stay at the top of the table.

“It’ll be harder than hard for us. We will have to show huge levels of commitment, like we did in the second half against Penrith on Saturday.

“What we can’t do is start the game like we did on Saturday. That will leave us with too much to do.”

The Roofers face a third game against Shields already this season after losing 2-0 against them in a FA Cup replay after a goalless draw in the first game.

Kris Hughes continues to edge closer to fitness, however, McLoughlin has ruled him out as he continues to build his fitness following a thigh problem. Corey Barnes is out for six months following an achilles snap.

Captain Alex White misses out due to a groin strain while Dan Kirkup – signed from Seaham Red Star on Saturday – starts a four-game suspension.

Both James Fairley and Jamie Marshall are unavailable due to work commitments.

Kick off is 7.30pm.