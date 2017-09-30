Late drama as South Shields stun York City in FA Cup

South Shields produced a stunning finish to beat York City in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Gavin Cogdon scored an injury time winner to send a sold-out Mariners Park into raptures - and his team into the hat for Monday's draw.

Shields had appeared to be cruising against their Conference North rivals as they went 2-0 up inside the first period.

But two goals in a matter of minutes pegged them back, only for Cogdon to head home late on.

Shields had gone ahead after nine minutes when Carl Finnigan stroked home from the spot after Jamie Holmes was fouled.

And they doubled their lead when Julio Arca slotted home after a great move involving Finnigan.

The home side regularly threatened a third goal as they looked comfortable but Sean Newton pulled a goal back in the 76th minute to give York - two divisions higher than Shields in the football pyramid - hope of a comeback.

And two minutes later they were level as Jon Parkin scrambled home after a mistake by Shields goalkeeper Jack Norton.

But Cogdon had the last say, forcing the ball home after a corner was headed to him by Dillon Morse.

It sent the majority of the 2,806-strong crowd into raptures and ensured Shields are in the hat for the fourth qualifying round draw.