Mariners expecting a tough battle in derby showdown

South Shields are expecting nothing less than a “really tough test” in tomorrow’s derby against Jarrow Roofing.

The Mariners are taking on Roofing for the third time this season tomorrow, having won the first two meetings. However, with the Roofers having strengthened their squad over recent weeks and having home advantage this time, Shields joint manager Graham Fenton knows his side will be tested.

The Mariners are second in Northern League Division One going into the derby, and have won their last 12 games in all competitions.

Shields’ full focus is on tomorrow’s match, despite a looming FA Vase last 16 clash with Team Solent next Saturday.

Fenton said: “Our focus is fully on Jarrow Roofing.

“We know it’s going to be a very, very tough game. It’s never easy going there.

“They generally give you a physical game, and they’ve signed a few players recently as well, so we’re expecting a really tough test and I’m sure they’ll give us that.”

Fenton is hoping Shields’ fans will turn out in force at the Boldon CA Sports Ground, after 606 saw the Mariners defeat Penrith 4-1 in the League Cup on Tuesday.

He added: “We’re hoping there will be a good turnout again, as normal.

“To get over 600 at Mariners Park on Tuesday was fantastic for a League Cup tie.

“We’re hoping to get similar numbers tomorrow.”

Shields go into tomorrow’s game without the suspended Julio Arca, who serves his one-match ban following his red card in the abandoned FA Vase tie with Morpeth Town two weeks ago.

Iulian Petrache is also suspended, while Leepaul Scroggins and Louis Storey remain injured for the Mariners.

Kick-off is at 3pm.