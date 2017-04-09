Mark Collingwood proud of Jarrow Roofing showing

Mark Collingwood says he is proud of the Jarrow Roofing team after they battled back to secure a late leveller against Shildon in their last home game of the season.

It looked as though a poor first-half performance was going to cost the South Tynesiders dear as Billy Greulich-Smith chipped home the opener for Shildon on the half-hour mark.

Roofing looked lethargic and barely threatened the away goal in the first 45 minutes, but a much-improved performance after the break allowed Roofing to snatch a point against one of the top sides in the division.

Chris Winn headed in with just 10 minutes to go to ensure Roofing’s home campaign ended on a positive note.

This draw means that Roofing are now unbeaten at home since January, and Collingwood admits that his side have taken another step in the right direction.

“I’m very pleased with that point,” he said. “We had a number of players unavailable and a number of players who were playing through little injuries and knocks.

“We’ve went toe to toe with a side that’s probably going to finish fourth, and we probably should have won in the end.

“We were awful in the first half, we were like a rabbit in the headlights. At half-time, Richie and I had words to say, and the players came out and they responded to what we said.

“We made a fist of it and we dominated the second-half. I can’t really remember them peppering our goal, apart from a couple of long-range efforts.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t take all three points because our second-half performance deserved it.

“However, it’s another sign of progress because we probably would have lost that game by three or four goals a couple of months ago. But, we matched them and gave it a right go, especially when you consider the players we had missing.”

After a poor opening period, it was the strikeforce of Winn and Dennis Knight who got Roofing level. Knight whipped a free-kick in from the right, and Winn got across his marker and headed the ball across Nick Liversedge and into the bottom corner.

If Roofing can keep those two players fit next season, they could have an excellent campaign.