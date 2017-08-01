New directors appointed as part of South Shields FC boardroom shake-up

South Shields FC have confirmed the appointments of two new directors as part of a boardroom shake-up.

David Mitchell and Rachel Sarginson have been appointed as commercial director and operations director respectively.

It has also been announced that managing director Michael Orr and fellow director Stephanie Smith have left the club.

The Mariners' chairman, Geoff Thompson, said: "I would like to thank both Mike and Stephanie for their invaluable contribution during these first few years for the club back in South Shields.

"I also want to formally welcome both Rachel and David and look forward to working with them as we continue to progress.

"They will work closely with Graham Fenton, Lee Picton, Gary Crutwell and the committee to ensure the club prospers.”

Mr Mitchell has joined the Mariners having spent the last three years as Durham County Cricket Club's corporate sales manager.

Before taking up his role at Durham CCC, he had overseen Sunderland AFC's matchday commercial department for seven years.

He is also experienced in grassroots football coaching, having worked with Monkton Juniors, the Foundation of Light and Hebburn Town Juniors.

Mr Mitchell, from South Shields, said: "The opportunity to work for my hometown club was just too good to turn down.

"This club is really at the start of something big, and I want to be there to help it rise through the divisions, with the ultimate aim of reaching the Football League.

"I want to bring my 10 years of experience of working for professional sports clubs to SSFC, to increase revenue by bringing in new sponsors and partnerships."

Miss Sarginson, meanwhile, is a business management graduate and holds a BA Honours Degree from Teesside University.

She has worked for Mariners chairman Geoff Thompson for the past five years as his personal assistant at Utilitywise Plc.

Prior to that, she worked within Carillion Energy Services - formerly known as Eaga Plc - as PA to the managing director of Clean Energy for seven years.

She holds a great deal of experience from previous roles, which she hopes will benefit the club moving forward.

Miss Sarginson said: “I am very excited by the South Shields FC story, and am delighted to be part of a club with major ambition to move forward in the years to come.”