New Roofing boss Mark Collingwood says he will be hit with Richie McLoughlin

Mark Collingwood says he wants to help build a new and improved Jarrow Roofing – but has warned it may take a little time.

Collingwood was appointed as joint manager alongside Richie McLoughlin this week in a move which raised eyebrows across non-league football circles.

McLoughlin has built Roofing up from nothing over the course of 25 years, acting as chairman, sponsor, groundsman and manager.

But now Collingwood says it’s time for someone else to lend a hand and help transform the club, both on and off the pitch.

And while many doubters wonder whether two strong characters can work together, the new boss insists their is potential for success.

He said: “I’ve told Richie that if it doesn’t work with me, it won’t work with anybody.

“Richie has tried it before and it hasn’t worked but we’re both honest people so hopefully it will work. We will fall out as we’re two strong characters but we know that from the start.

“This isn’t the Mark Collingwood show. It’s about both of us working together. Richie will be in the dugout alongside me.

“The main swinging point was when I told Richie the club needed a facelift, and he agreed with me. We want to change the image of the club, get the team right but also get the ground right, the signage, the admission prices and work in the community.

“For the effort and finances Richie puts in, there’s not many people like him about, and I want to help him enjoy it and make the club a better place.”

Collingwood had a watching brief on Tuesday night when Roofing lost 2-0 against West Allotment Celtic, but will be in the dugout for tomorrow’s game against Guisborough.

Roofing are struggling at the wrong end of the Northern League Division One table, and while Collingwood ultimately has hopes of a top eight finish, he knows he must start with the basics.

He added: “First and foremost we need to get to 40 points. There’s some great players but it’s a bit of a mess.

“We need a game plan, get the confidence up and not panic if we go behind.

“I’ve told the lads it may get worse before it gets better but we will get there.”