Oliver: Hebburn Town strikers must deliver to ease pressure

Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver says his strikers must start delivering what they were brought to the club to do.

The Hornets host Whickham in a Northern League Division Two top six clash at the Hebburn Sports and Social Ground tonight.

It’s a big clash between fourth-place Hebburn and their sixth-placed visitors, with both sides coming into the game on the back of disappointing results.

Hebburn were beaten 1-0 by lowly Crook Town last Saturday, and followed that up with a midweek League Cup defeat against First Division Ryhope CW as Oliver rang the changes.

Whickham’s fine start to the season has dipped, losing at home to promotion-chasing Northallerton then going out of the cup on penalties in midweek.

Oliver is focusing on his own side, however, and with his side failing to score in their last three games, and after only notching three times in the last six outings, he’s clear where the problems lie.

He said: “We have put pressure on ourselves of late due to poor finishing – it’s not bad luck, simply poor play.

“Players have been brought here to produce and have had a dip in form.

“We must put that right against Whickham.

“There’s not much I can do when we miss chance after chance like at Crook last Saturday.

“I am confident we will put things right starting with tonight’s game. Lads have been rested and will be raring to go.”

One player who won’t feature, however, is Scott Wallace, with the left-sider out injured.

Oliver added: “We made seven changes on Wednesday night with tonight’s big game looming.

“To be fair, Ryhope were the best team we have played this season and deserved to win the game 2-0.

“But we had a five minute period when we missed a great chance to level the scores with 20 minutes left, then we hit the bar and a great save denied Stu Bramley.

“Ryhope clinched the game late on but we gave it a go.”