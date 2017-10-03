Port Vale set to name Gateshead boss Neil Aspin as new manager

Gateshead boss Neil Aspin is set to be unveiled as Port Vale's new manager in the next 24 hours.

The 52-year-old has been heavily linked with the League Two club, and Gateshead today announced that discussions were ongoing over Aspin's future.

Aspin won't be in the dugout for Gateshead's National League game against AFC Fylde.

A Gateshead statement said: "In light of the ongoing speculation surrounding Gateshead manager Neil Aspin, we can confirm that discussions regarding his future at the club are ongoing.

"As a result, assistant manager Lee Nogan will take charge of the side at AFC Fylde this evening.

"A further statement will be made in due course."

Aspin joined his hometown club as manager in November 2015, having enjoyed spells in charge of Harrogate Town and Halifax Town.

He made more than 400 appearances for Port Vale as a player, having joined them after leaving Leeds United, and although he has no managerial experience in the Football League, the Valiants look set to appoint him as replacement for Michael Brown, who was sacked after leading the club to their worst start in 50 years.

Aspin guided Gateshead to eighth in the National League last season.