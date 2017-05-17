Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn’s special message for Wembley-bound South Shields FC

Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn has thrown his support behind hometown club South Shields ahead of the biggest game in their history.

The Mariners are travelling to Wembley to take on Cleethorpes Town in the final of the FA Vase on Sunday.

Martyn Waghorn is hoping South Shields FC can bring the FA Vase home on Sunday.

South Shields-born Waghorn has regularly sent the club messages of support during the season on social networking site Twitter.

And he has now sent the team a video message ahead of Sunday’s huge final, which he had been hoping to attend.

However, he is unable to as it coincides with Rangers’ final game of the Scottish Premiership season, against St Johnstone.

In the message, Waghorn said “Good luck for Sunday.

Hopefully you get the win and bring the trophy back to Shields Martyn Waghorn

“I’m really gutted that I can’t be there, but hopefully you get the win and bring the trophy back to Shields.

“All the best.”

Waghorn started his career at Sunderland, and made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old against Manchester United.

He has since played for clubs including Leicester City, Millwall and Wigan Athletic.