Ratings: How did South Shields players mark in FA Vase thriller and who was man of the match?

South Shields romped into the semi-finals of the FA Vase after a superb 6-1 win over Newport Pagnell Town on Saturday.

In front of a record crowd for Mariners Park of 3,161, goals by Gavin Cogdon (2), David Foley, Wayne Phillips, Dillon Morse and Robert Briggs kept them on the road to Wembley.

David Foley

But how did the players rate, and who was man of the match from a great team performance?

LIAM CONNELL: Had little to do – though his first touch with his hands in the first half ended in a throw to a Pagnell player 6

CRAIG BAXTER: Superb performance, drove Shields on from right back. Great outlet 8

DARREN LOUGH: Preferred to Alex Nicholson at left-back and was steady 6

DILLON MORSE: Solid in defence and grabbed a good goal to make it 3-0 7

JON SHAW: Marshalled the back four well although they were barely tested 6

JULIO ARCA: Quiet game by the Argentinian’s standards. Struggled to impose himself and caught napping a couple of times 6

ROBERT BRIGGS: Controlled the game in the centre of midfield and scored an absolute stunner 8

MICHAEL RICHARDSON: Energetic and full of running, pressed the Pagnell defence 6

WAYNE PHILLIPS: So much experience – tucked in nicely and scored a rocket 8

GAVIN COGDON: His pace and movement off the ball caught they eye in the first period and deserved his two goals after the break 8

DAVID FOLEY: Unplayable in the first half. Terrorised and tormented the visiting defence and settled any nerves with a thunderbolt of a goal after just three minutes 9

SUBS

ALEX NICHOLSON (for Arca, 57): Could have had a goal 7

ANDREW STEPHENSON (For Richardson, 67): Some nice touches 6

CARL FINNIGAN (For Cogdon, 71): Unlucky not to score 6