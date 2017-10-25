Show of strength as South Shields knock Jarrow Roofing out of Durham Challenge Cup

South Shields eased past neighbours Jarrow Roofing as they began their defence of the Durham Challenge Cup in style last night.

Shields won 4-0 at Mariners Park to book their place in the second round.

Jamie Holmes takes on Jarrow Roofing last night. Picture by Peter Talbot

The result rarely seemed in any doubt, and after Carl Finnigan put them ahead in the first half, quickfire goals after the break from Jamie Holmes, Michael Richardson and Luke Sullivan sealed the home side’s victory.

The game was played in front of a superb crowd of 1,332 at Mariners Park, and the supporters were kept entertained by some flowing football from Shields.

They were in the ascendancy from the start, and should have took the lead when a low cross from Holmes found Sullivan at the back post, but he somehow fired wide from close range.

Roofing goalkeeper Shaun Newbrook later parried an effort from the edge of the box by Richardson and picked himself up to turn the rebound from Finnigan over the bar.

The Mariners kept up the pressure, and were rewarded when Newbrook fouled Finnigan in the area and the referee awarded a penalty.

Finnigan picked himself up and made no mistake from the spot as he found the corner of the net.

The hosts’ dominance continued as the Roofers struggled to keep them at bay.

Andrew Stephenson, Finnigan and Holmes all came close to extending their lead before the break.

Shields had made eight changes from the team which won 3-2 at Mossley on Saturday, but it didn’t show, and their possession was rewarded early in the second half.

They went two goals up when Richardson pulled a corner short to Finnigan, whose low effort was turned in by Holmes from close range.

Two became three as Sullivan beat the defence with a ball down the right to Richardson, who shifted it onto his left foot and buried an effort into the bottom corner.

The Mariners were rampant now, and added a fourth when Finnigan’s ball across the box was finished well by Sullivan.

It looked at that stage that Roofing might be on the end of a hammering, and those suspicions intensified when Dennis Knight was shown a straight red card for appearing to hit out at Finnigan.

Despite continuing to dominate, though, the Mariners did not score again.

The closest they came was when an effort from Sullivan deflected against Shaun Vipond and then struck the post.

It was a good night’s work for the Mariners, who now prepare to step back into FA Trophy action on Saturday with a trip to Farsley Celtic.

SOUTH SHIELDS: Norton, Nicholson, Callaghan, Lough, Morse (Baxter 69), Storey, Richardson, Stephenson, Sullivan, Finnigan (c) (Smith 69), Holmes. Subs not used: Shaw, Briggs, Cogdon.

Goals: Finnigan (pen 20), Holmes (47), Richardson (51), Sullivan (55).

Attendance: 1,332.