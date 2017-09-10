Skipper hails Roofing’s FA Vase win

Stand-in captain Daryll Donnelly hailed his Jarrow Roofing side’s “football ability” after a disciplined performance in West Yorkshire brought them through an FA Vase first qualifying round 2-0 win against Eccleshill United.

An Olly Martin wonder-strike put the Roofers ahead after 15 minutes before Dennis Knight wrapped up the win after dancing round the keeper just before the hour mark.

But it was “the solid shape” that helped propel the South Tynesiders into the next round, according to Donnelly.

“Our footballing ability shone through in key stages of the game, but we were able to punish Eccleshill when we needed to through keeping a solid shape as a team,” Donnelly said.

“We’ve probably missed doing that so far this season because of injuries keeping out key players.”

With Eccleshill on the back of two good home wins in the Northern Counties East League Division One, a step below the Roofers position, and with former Newcastle United midfielder Des Hamilton in their dugout, confidence was high in Yorkshire but the Roofers quickly nullified the home side’s attempt at a flying start to the game.

The opener came after 15 minutes when Martin took a step inside, switched the ball onto his left foot, and executed a superb driven strike which left the keeper rooted to the spot, finding the far top corner of the goal.

After the break, Eccleshill came out quickly, trying to get back into the game, but the backline repelled the pressure before Roofing struck through Knight. Davey Palmer won the ball in midfield and played sideways to Lee Kerr whose throughball saw Knight beat the offside trap, dance around the keeper and finish into an open goal.

“It was a fine performance and we gave very little away,” said Roofing joint manager Richie McLoughlin.

“We played more like we know we can and our plan worked.”