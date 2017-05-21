South Shields 4 Cleethorpes Town 0 - Mariners are FA Vase champions

South Shields have won the FA Vase after beating Cleethorpes Town 4-0 at Wembley.

Goals from Carl Finnigan, Dillon Morse and David Foley (2) ensured the Mariners lifted the trophy, putting the icing on the cake of a trophy-laden campaign.

Shields should have been in front as early as the ninth minute. Finnigan was set free with a perfectly weighted Gavin Cogdon ball but he was closed down by the Owls keeper as he looked set to score.

Despite dominanting proceedings, at the other end Liam Connell had to be sharp to deny Brody Robertson, who struck low from 12 yards.

It was a warning shot across the Mariners' bows.

And it was one they took full notice of.

On 42 minutes Finnigan was handed the chance to score from the spot.

Cogdon was chopped down in the area and man in the middle Darren England had no hesitations in awarding the spot-kick.

Cool and calm as you like former Newcastle United striker Finnigan slotted in from 12 yards for 1-0.

It was almost 2-0 just after when Cogdon's strike was tipped on to the post by Liam Higton.

After the break they continued to push for another. David Foley hit the upright with a long-range strike before Finnigan was forced off with injury and as the game wore on Shields began to retreat into their shell.

The second goal came with just 10 minutes remaining. Dillon Morse got on the end of a Robert Briggs free-kick to head home.

Shields were rampant as they game edged to a close and Foley smashed in a third and then a fourth with just minutes left on the clock to ensure a historic season ended with four trophies.