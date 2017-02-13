South Shields appeal to fans after FA charge

South Shields have appealed to their fans after being charged by the FA.

The club has been charged with misconduct following an incident during the FA Vase match at Team Solent on January 28.

A club statement said: "The charge relates to a flare which was thrown onto the field of play following South Shields' fourth goal in the 5-2 victory.

"The club is now set to learn its punishment over the incident under FA Rule E20, in that it is charged with failing to ensure its supporters conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"Further incidents in future games could lead to more severe sanctions.

"The club is aware and fully appreciative of the fact that the vast majority of its supporters behaved in an impeccable, admirable manner during the game at Team Solent, and indeed at all matches.

"However, we would like to appeal to supporters to please follow the rules as set out by the FA, and ensure that incidents of this nature do not occur again.

"The excitement generated by our FA Vase run, and current form in all competitions, is terrific, but please channel that in the correct manner.

"Should a repeat of such incidents occur, the club would be left with no option but to impose sanctions on those responsible.

"We would also like to remind supporters to please not enter the field of play at any time, whether that be before, during or following a match.

"Thank you for your continued support and understanding."