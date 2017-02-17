South Shields boss wants to give town golden FA Vase memories

South Shields boss Lee Picton wants to give the town something to remember – as 3000 fans look set to descend on Mariners Park tomorrow.

Shields host Newport Pagnell in the quarter-final of the FA Vase as cup fever grips South Tyneside.

A record attendance for Mariners Park is predicted, beating the 2,651 who watched the league game against North Shields earlier this season.

Picton and joint manager Graham Fenton finished preparing their side for the game with a training session last night, and have vowed to give the fans something to remember this season, with Shields still chasing silverware on four fronts.

He said: “We will give it our best shot.

“We had a fantastic weekend down at Solent in the last round, winning and celebrating with the fans. But we’ve told the players we don’t want that to be what we remember at the end of the season – that’s not what we want to be talking about.

“We want to give the town and the fans better memories. We know if we play to our potential we can do great things this season.”