South Shields cross River Tyne as they aim to wrap up promotion in huge derby

South Shields cross the Tyne today – for their biggest league match in decades.

The Mariners are travelling to North Shields for a fixture which could see them replace their opponents at the top of Northern League Division One, and secure promotion.

The game will see Graham Fenton return to the Daren Persson Stadium for the first time since swapping North for South last September.

He and fellow joint manager Lee Picton’s only defeat in their tenure with the Mariners so far came against North Shields in November, something Fenton is hoping to put right today.

He said: “That was our lowest point this season, without a doubt.

“North Shields are doing exceptionally well as a team and a management.

“They’re doing a fantastic job, but we’re going to push them all the way.”

The Mariners are looking for a 31st win in a row – an unofficial world record.

Fenton can take pride in both teams’ achievements this season ahead of today’s potentially season-defining fixture.

He told SportsByte: “It’s tough because you want to win at the club you’re at, but I’ve still got a lot of friends at the club and I can almost take a little bit of pride in their performances.”

Kick-off is at 3pm.