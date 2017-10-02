South Shields draw Hartlepool United in huge FA Cup clash

South Shields have been drawn at home against Hartlepool United in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Shields, who beat York City 3-2 at the weekend, will host the former Football League side at Mariners Park.

It is another huge game for the Mariners, who beat Darlington and York in previous rounds.

The Evo-Stik North side, who are FA Vase holders, will fancy their chances against Craig Harrison's Pools outfit, who are competing at this stage for the first time after their relegation from League Two last season.

Pools have picked up in recent weeks after a rocky start to life in the National League, and are still a full-time club. They boast South Shields-born defender Blair Adams among their ranks, as well as former Newcastle United youngsters Ryan Donaldson and Conor Newton plus ex-Sunderland player Louis Laing.

Northern League side Shildon travel to Guiseley while Gateshead travel to Buxton.