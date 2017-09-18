South Shields draw York City in huge home FA Cup tie

South Shields have been handed a huge FA Cup tie at home to York City.

The Mariners' reward for beating Darlington 3-0 on Saturday was a game against the former Football League outfit on the weekend of Saturday, September 30.

The tie will see the two Wembley winners of May's Non League Finals Day go head-to-head at Mariners Park.

Shields are FA Vase holders, while York - who were relegated from the National League last season - won the FA Trophy.

The Mariners will be confident after the win against Darlington, who play in the same league as York. Shields have lost just once in their last 47 games.

Carl Finnigan scored twice on Saturday, while Dillon Morse was also on the scoresheet in an emphatic victory.