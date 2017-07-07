South Shields face trip to Scarborough in FA Trophy bow

South Shields will travel to Scarborough Athletic as they begin their FA Trophy bid after the draw for the national competitions was made.

The preliminary round game, on October 7, will see the Mariners take on the fellow Evo-Stik Division One North side at the Flamingo Land Stadium, with the winners away to Farsley Celtic.

In the FA Cup, Shields have a home draw in the preliminary round when they host either Bridlington Town or Northern League side Billingham Synthonia at Mariners Park on August 19.

Jarrow Roofing are also in the FA Cup draw. They travel to Lancashire side Barnoldswick Town in an extra preliminary round tie on August 5.

Barnoldswick play in the North West Counties League, where they finished mid-table last season.

Roofing are also on their travels in the FA Vase on September 9, when they go to Bradford-based Eccleshill United.

And Hebburn Town have an away tie the same day, when they take on fellow Northern League Division Two outfit Stokesley.

Shields, of course, are FA Vase holders but won’t be able to defend their crown after taking promotion.