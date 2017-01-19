South Shields FC to help good causes with overnight sleep-out event

Football fans are being urged to pitch in for good causes next month.

South Shields Football Club are hosting an overnight sleep-outfundraiser at their Mariners Park ground, in Shaftesbury Avenue, on Saturday, February 11.

Jon Shae and Barrie Smith are hoping supporters will join them for the charity sleep out.

Funds will be raised at the event for two charities - Hospitality and Hope, and North East Athletic.

Some of the Mariners’ first-team players have already agreed to take part, as have club staff.

The club is now asking supporters and members of the community to come forward to participate, too, with the hope being that they will secure sponsorships from family and friends.

The funds raised will be split evenly between the two charities.

Hospitality and Hope is a South Shields-based organisation which helps those in need, including the homeless.

It operates a soup kitchen and foodbank in the borough.

North East Athletic is a sports club for people in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction in the region, some of whom are homeless.

Among the South Shields players who have already agreed to take part in the event are striker Jon Shaw and right-back Barrie Smith.

Mr Smith said: “When I heard that the club was putting on this event, I immediately wanted to get involved.

“Hopefully we will be able to raise plenty of funds for two really good causes.

“We also want to raise awareness of the two charities, and the difficulties lots of people go through on a daily basis.

“This must be such a difficult time of year for those people, particularly those without a home.

“This event will just give us a very small taste of what it must be like.

“Hopefully plenty of people will get involved and join us on the pitch.

“I’m sure it will be good fun and I’m looking forward to it.”

The sleep-out will come just hours after Shields have taken on Chester-le-Street Town in a Northern League Division One match at Mariners Park.

There will also be a bucket collection for the two charities at that game.

The event will start later that night, and continue through until about 7am on the Sunday at Mariners Park.

Sponsorship forms will soon be available to pick up from the ground, while an online fundraising page will also be set up. All are welcome to attend on the night.