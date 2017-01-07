South Shields game abandoned with 8 minutes left as floodlights go out

South Shields' FA Vase clash against Morpeth Town was controversially abandoned as the floodlights went out at Mariners Park.

There was just eight minutes left on the clock when the lights failed with Shields trailing 4-2 against the holders.

Liam Henderson had just slammed home the fourth for Morpeth to seemingly seal the tie against 10-man Shields, who had Julio Arca sent off on the stroke of half-time.

But after the lights went out, and staff at Mariners Park spent more than 45 minutes trying to get them on again, the referee called the game off at 5.30pm.

It remains to be seen whether the result will stand or if the game will be replayed.

Morpeth had battled back from going a goal down, and then 2-1 down, after Arca was sent off for two bookable offences.