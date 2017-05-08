South Shields hat-trick hero Gavin Cogdon delighted with League Cup triumph

Hat-trick hero Gavin Cogdon says he always backs himself to come good after firing South Shields to a stunning League Cup win against North Shields.

The striker hit a treble to inspire a 5-0 victory in a one-sided final against their old rivals at Hillheads.

Cogdon had missed a couple of chances against Billingham Synthonia in midweek when the Mariners had won the Durham Challenge Cup.

But he was back on form to fire Shields to their third trophy of an amazing season.

Cogdon said: “As a striker, you have got to celebrate when you score but also take it when you miss.

“All of your efforts aren’t going to go in and it’s important that you bounce back.

“I like to think that if I miss one, I will score the next one.”

Cogdon set the tone for Shields with the opener after just five minutes, receiving the ball in space 25 yards out before hitting a looping effort over North Shields goalkeeper Kyle Hayes.

He outmuscled Kevin Hughes to score a second just after the half hour, and completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the second period.

Jon Shaw and Carl Finnigan were also on target as the Mariners coasted to victory over a poor Robins side. It was a scoreline few predicted beforehand, with the two clubs having shared 1-0 victories in tight league games this season, but North Shields – who revealed after the game that manager Jon McDonald was leaving the club – were well beaten.

“I thought it was going to be a bigger test than what it was,” admitted Cogdon.

“That’s all credit to us. It wasn’t a case of North Shields not turning up or anything, I think we were just that good on the day.

“We have done what we set out to do, get that finished and now we can look at training and preparing for Wembley.”

Shields now have a two-week break before facing Cleethorpes in the FA Vase Final at Wembley on May 21.