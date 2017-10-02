South Shields joint boss Lee Picton dares to dream after dramatic FA Cup win over York City

South Shields joint boss Lee Picton says fans should continue to dream – after their dramatic and famous FA Cup win over York City.

The Mariners won a pulsating cup tie 3-2 thanks to a stoppage time header from Gavin Cogdon on Saturday.

But that only tells half the story, with Shields having earlier been pegged back by their higher-ranked opponents after racing into a 2-0 lead.

They are into the fourth qualifying round of the competition for the first time since 1974, and will find out their opponents when the draw is made at 1pm today.

National League sides – including Gateshead, Hartlepool United and Tranmere Rovers – enter the competition at this stage, but for Picton, there is no fear.

He said: “There’s one thing for sure, and that’s that I don’t think anyone will fancy drawing us in the next round.

“That’s testament to how far we’ve come in a short space of time as a football club.

“I think the win on Saturday was arguably the biggest we’ve had in terms of the opposition we were against. York are a big club.

“We can dream. York are a big club, but you never know, we might come up against an even bigger one somewhere down the line.”

A crowd of almost 3,000 cheered Shields to arguably their most impressive victory in decades.

Picton felt the day was a ‘showcase’ for the club.

He added: “We wanted the fans to go away really buzzing about what had happened on the pitch, and I think it’s safe to say they probably did that.

“When that last goal went in, to look across the ground and see the place going berserk was something else.

“Saturday was an opportunity to not just showcase ourselves as a team, but showcase ourselves as a football club. I thought we did that really, really well.

“I’m sure that everyone who works so hard behind the scenes had their reward, and fingers crossed we can get a few more people in.

“We already enjoy huge crowds, but it would be great to have even more supporters who want to come here week after week, and really enjoy the experience we put on at Mariners Park.”