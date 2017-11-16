South Shields women’s team aim to become ‘force’ in game

South Shields FC’s women’s team are taking inspiration from their male counterparts as they look to continue their own superb progress.

The Mariners, who play in the North East Regional Women’s League Northern Division One, have won two promotions in the last four seasons.

The team – sponsored by South Shields-based health and fitness specialists Dare2bfit – was formed just five years ago, and has progressed from county to regional level.

Two years ago, a reserve team was formed at county level, and the Mariners are looking to continue their growth, providing as many opportunities as possible for women in South Tyneside as players and coaches.

First-team manager Stephen Lester said: “The club was founded to give women in our community the chance to get involved in sport and stay active.

“This was achieved, as we now have around 40 players of varying experience and ability either attending training sessions or playing competitively for the club.

“The club has given many local women a sense of belonging and social expansion that would otherwise be closed to many of them due to a lack of opportunity or financial restrictions.”

The first-team finished just three points short of a third promotion in four years last season.

Lester added: “The quality of women’s football is improving year on year and with games free to watch at both county and regional level, it’s a great opportunity to get an extra football fix on a Sunday afternoon.

“It would be fantastic to get more local support to attend games, help raise the profile of the club and simultaneously encourage the next generation of women and girl players in our community to become part of the club’s future. We want to make South Shields a force in the women’s game.”

The support of Dare2bfit – who provide unique fitness classes as well as personal training and nutritional guidance – has been crucial this season.

Games are played at the Harton and Westoe Miners’ Welfare Ground, with fixtures posted on www.southshieldsfcladies.co.uk.

If you would like to sponsor in any way, contact Stephen on 07772 075395.