Team Solent 2 South Shields 5: Mariners one step closer to Wembley

Julio Arca put the icing on the cake for South Shields with a late cracker, ensuring they made it to the FA Vase last eight for the first time since 1976.

The former Sunderland man chipped the Team Solent goalkeeper from 40 yards as the Mariners ran out 5-2 winners in Southampton.

But things weren't quite as easy as the scoreline might suggest.

The visitors got off to the perfect start early on when Alex Nicholson fired home after 19 minutes.

But the hosts were level on the south coast soon after when Jim Orvis netted from close range.

On the stroke of half-time Solent were awarded a penalty, but Waller Jassen stepped up to strike it against the post as the sides went in level at the break.

Coming out stronger after the break, the Mariners went back in front on 53 minutes, when Ellis White turned a cross into his own net, before David Foley made it 3-1 with a clinical finish.

Substitute Carl Finnigan made it 4-2 before a Patrick Nolan effort reduced the arrears and left nerves jangling into the final minutes.

But experienced Arca's touch of class in added time ensured the hundreds of Mariners' fans made the long trip back to the North East with dreams of Wembley still very much alive.

The draw for the quarter finals will take place on Monday.