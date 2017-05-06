Three down, one to go: South Shields crush North Shields to win Northern League Cup

Gavin Cogdon fired a stunning hat-trick as South Shields beat North Shields 5-0 to win the League Cup.

The Mariners made it three trophies out of three with a comprehensive victory over the Robins at Hillheads.

Cogdon’s brilliant treble, a Jon Shaw goal and a long-range Carl Finnigan effort meant the Northern League champions added the cup to the Durham Challenge Trophy they lifted in midweek.

The little striker opened the scoring after just five minutes. Afforded too much space, he sent a looping 25-yarder over Kyle Hayes in the North Shields goal.

It was soon 2-0. Shaw met Alex Nicholson’s corner with a near post header which Hayes and a defender on the line couldn’t keep out.

The game was all but over after 33 minutes when Finnigan pushed the ball through and Cogdon outpaced the defence and slotted inside the post.

He then wrapped up his hat-trick on 56 minutes from the penalty spot after Hayes had brought down Finnigan.

The final half hour was almost played at walking pace as the Mariners relaxed with one eye on the FA Vase Final at Wembley in two weeks’ time.

Finnigan got the goal his play deserved on 81 minutes to round off a fine display.

South Shields: Connell, Nicholson, Lough, Shaw (Petrache), Storey, Arca, Smith, Phillips (Briggs), Stephenson, Finnigan, Cogdon. Not used: Richardson