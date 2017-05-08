Triumphant Jarrow chief hails club ethos

Jarrow picked up the Wearside League trophy on Saturday after the end of a stunning season for the club.

A 1-1 draw at home to Richmond Town brought the curtain down on their campaign, and will be the last game they play at this level, hopefully for a long time.

Jarrow’s promotion to the Northern League, however, hasn’t just been a huge effort on the pitch, it has also been the culmination of a lot of hard work on the sidelines.

And manager Dave Bell has paid tribute to the tireless work behind the scenes of the Jarrow committee to get their Perth Green ground up to standard.

He said: “This has been down to a lot of hard work both on and off the pitch. Many doubted this could be achieved given that our floodlights were only installed in July 2016.

“The reason this has happened is through hard work from the players and those who made sure our facilities passed the Northern League ground grading.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the trustees of Perth Green CA who made the provision of floodlights possible, South Tyneside Council and Councillor Faye Cunningham for their partnership, help and guidance in achieving the next level.

“Off the pitch, we have a great committee who have worked tirelessly to get the ground up to the standard required. In addition the great work that has been put in from the groundsmen Dan Kane and David Graham has provided an excellent playing surface to play on.”

Bell returned to Jarrow in January 2016 after a spell at Hebburn Town, and in his first full season back at the club has guided them to promotion.

But he insists it’s not just about him, and that a team effort on the coaching side is responsible for the success.

He added: “Davie Graham and Ian Ahmed, our goalkeeping coaches, have worked brilliantly. Norman Dryden, our long-serving coach, has made a significant contribution and has been with us for many seasons.

“Chris Hutchinson joined me in the summer, and is a top-class coach who has contributed hugely to our success, not only from the coaching side but management side also.

“It has been an absolute pleasure for me to work with Chris and we have both decided that we will be joint managers next season. We have worked really well as one team from the management and coaching side.

“For the players that have achieved promotion and won the league and created this piece of history, their workrate has been absolutely top class. They have fought for every point and even in games where it looked lost, they rolled their sleeves up and battled through.

“In addition, the players have bought into our philosophy for Jarrow FC this season in order to achieve first position in what is a very competitive Wearside League.

“They are a great set of lads who have made us proud and worked incredibly hard for our success. Furthermore, they are local players who live within a four-mile radius of our home ground and this has contributed to a wonderful team spirit. They are a credit to Jarrow.

“And now, there is a great chance for the Jarrow Juniors of ages from five to 18, spearheaded by John and Sue Topping, and Kelly Hudson, to hopefully progress through the junior levels and play for senior team as many have done before in the Wearside League.

“This ‘all one team’ ethic of Jarrow FC has pulled together on and off the pitch and through sheer hard work what we have achieved is incredible. We are all proud of this.”