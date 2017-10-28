Watch Carl Finnigan's injury-time penalty that saved South Shields' FA Trophy hopes

Carl Finnigan kept his cool to convert an injury-time penalty to earn South Shields an FA Trophy replay against Farsley Celtic.

The Mariners had looked to be heading out of the competition as they trailed to a James Walshaw goal.

But as the game entered added-on time, Jamie Holmes was fouled in the penalty box and Finnigan held his nerve to convert the spot kick.

It means the two sides will meet again on Tuesday night at Mariners Park.

The first period saw both sides going close to the opener, with Gavin Cogdon twice being denied by Farsley keeper Graeme McKibbin, who then produced a stunning stop from a Robert Briggs header.

Liam Connell made a couple of saves at the other end from Walshaw as the home side showed their intent.

Julio Arca went close with a free-kick after the break but Walshaw opened the scoring on 63 minutes with a near-post header.

Celtic could have doubled their lead, but Connell saved from Walshaw and Paul Walker went close.

Shields pressed for an equaliser but clear-cut chances were hard to come by, and they looked to be heading out until substitute Holmes was fouled and Finnigan converted the spot kick.

The replay at Mariners Park will be a 7.45pm kick-off.