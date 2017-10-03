We’ll treat them with the utmost respect' - What Hartlepool United boss thinks of South Shields FA Cup draw

Craig Harrison insists Hartlepool United intend to make it third time UNLUCKY for North East football’s success story, South Shields.

Harrison’s side have been handed an FA Cup fourth qualifying round trip to Mariners Park, a week on Saturday.

Pools enter the competition at this stage for the first time in their history and have been handed a tricky tie against the ambitious outfit, who won last season’s FA Vase and the EBAC Northern League.

The Mariners have already seen off to former EFL clubs in their last two rounds – York City were ousted 3-2 on home turf a the weekend, while they humbled Pools’ old arch-rivals Darlington 3-0 at Blackwell Meadows in the previous round.

A place in the first round proper is at stake, not to mention local pride.

Harrison, whose side host Barrow in the National League at Victoria Park tonight, told sister paper SportMail: "It’s exciting, everyone at the club was excited when the draw was made.

"A local derby against a team who are flying in the cup and league is a great prospect.

"South Shields have already claimed two scalps and we must make sure they don’t make us a third.

"We’ll treat them with the utmost respect – they have earned that respect but we’ll be going there looking to win the tie."

The match will be a return home of sorts for Pools defender Blair Adams, who hails from South Shields. Pools last met Shields in February, when a mainly second XI, containing Nicky Deverdics, was beaten 3-0 in the last eight of the Durham Challenge Cup.

Back in the 1920s, Pools played the old version of South Shields four times in the old Division Three.

Full north draw: FC Halifax Town v Tranmere Rovers, Solihull Moors v 1874 Norwich or Ossett Town, South Shields v Hartlepool United, Shaw Lane v Barrow, Chorley v Boston United, Stafford Rangers or Telford United v Stockport County, Harrogate Town or Bradford Park Avenue v Leamington or Gainsborough Trinity, Nantwich Town v Kettering Town, Buxton v Gateshead, Guiseley v Shildon.