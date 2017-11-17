We need to be more clinical, insists Jarrow boss Hutchinson

Jarrow are continuing their Northern League ‘learning curve’ – but will enjoy every minute of it.

That’s the message from joint manager Chris Hutchinson ahead of their Division Two clash at home to Thornaby.

The Perth Green side go into the game in decent form, and buoyed by an encouraging performance in midweek against First Division outfit Penrith.

Jarrow bowed out of the League Cup after a 4-1 defeat, but Hutchinson saw enough good things to impress him.

He said: “We are looking to continue our recent good performances against a well established Northern League team tomorrow.

“We are continuing to grow and develop in this tough league and have conceded only one goal in our last four league games.

“However, we need to start putting the finishing touch to the chances we are creating in front of goal and a home fixture will give us the opportunity.

“It will be tough test, but with another good crowd behind us it will help the team earn another three points to take us back into the top half of the table.

“We were unfortunate to lose to Penrith on Wednesday. It was 1-1 with 10 minutes to go and then we conceded three goals with clinical finishes from the Cumbrian outfit which did not reflect the balance of the game.

“Again, it was a good learning curve for the players.

“At the end of the day I’m very pleased with the desire, commitment and attitude of the players and their willingness to give their all for the club.”

Kai Elliot and Josh Allen return to Jarrow’s squad for the game.