‘We’re not going to make up the numbers’ - Cleethorpes Town chairman issues FA Vase warning to South Shields

“We’re not going to make up the numbers.”

Cleethorpes Town chairman Dave Patterson is desperate for his side to defy the odds and cause an upset by beating South Shields in tomorrow’s FA Vase final.

Bookmakers have the Mariners priced as short as 1/5 to bring the trophy back, rating the Lincolnshire outfit at a 4/1 shot. Since day one, Shields have been the bookies’ shout to emerge from the competition victorious.

And Owls chief Patterson has issued a warning to Shields ahead of the Wembley showpiece.

“We’re not going there just to make up the numbers – we’re going to try and win the trophy,” Patterson told the Grimsby Telegraph.

“Marcus (Newell) has had the lads in training twice a week, and they’ll certainly be up and running for Sunday.

“I think it’s been in everyone’s minds now for the last few weeks, and you can’t take it away. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these lads.

“To get to Wembley is a massive achievement, and now that we’re there we want to win it.”

While Shields have a long history in the club’s various forms, the Owls were formed less than 20 years ago.

Patterson thinks the Town are definitely punching above their weight, but that does not mean they’re just going along for the ride.

“We’re really, really looking forward to it,” he said.

“We’re going to enjoy the day, enjoy the atmosphere, and when those lads walk out onto that pitch, it’s going to be an emotional time for us – not just for me, but for everybody involved in the club.

“It just doesn’t normally happen to teams like us. We’ve done fantastically, and the gaffer has done things that we’d have never dreamt of.

“We did target to win the league, that was our priority, but to get to two cup finals, and one of them being at Wembley, is just a dream come true.

“One thing’s for certain, we’re really going to enjoy it.”