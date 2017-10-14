Wearside League: Harton at the double late on to pip neighbours in thriller

Harton & Westoe CW enjoyed their Friday night football adventure last night, outgunning neighbours South Shields Reserves 4-3 in a TWR Bifolds Wearside League thriller.

Harton took an early lead, when Aaron Coulson rifled in to make it 1-0, but Shields rallied strongly to go 2-1 ahead at half-time in a pulsating game.

The equaliser was a cracker, with David Conroy blasting into the top corner. Soyfor Chaudhury then gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead, when he scored in the 42nd minute.

In the second half, Andy Burdon made it 2-2, but, just eight minutes later, Logan Powell restored Shields’ lead, with a fine shot.

However, in a frenetic lfinish, Ben Cooper hauled Harton level on 85 minutes and, in the last minute, Coulson’s right-foot shot flashed into the net to complete an impressive fightback.

Harton’s win took them up to 11th place, leapfrogging Shields in the process.