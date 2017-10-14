Wearside League: Harton at the double late on to pip neighbours in thriller

Harton & Westoe CW enjoyed their Friday night football adventure last night, outgunning neighbours South Shields Reserves 4-3 in a TWR Bifolds Wearside League thriller.
Harton took an early lead, when Aaron Coulson rifled in to make it 1-0, but Shields rallied strongly to go 2-1 ahead at half-time in a pulsating game.
The equaliser was a cracker, with David Conroy blasting into the top corner. Soyfor Chaudhury then gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead, when he scored in the 42nd minute.
In the second half, Andy Burdon made it 2-2, but, just eight minutes later, Logan Powell restored Shields’ lead, with a fine shot.
However, in a frenetic lfinish, Ben Cooper hauled Harton level on 85 minutes and, in the last minute, Coulson’s right-foot shot flashed into the net to complete an impressive fightback.
Harton’s win took them up to 11th place, leapfrogging Shields in the process.
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.