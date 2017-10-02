What number are South Shields? Who could they draw in the FA Cup?

The draw for the fourth round qualifying of the FA Cup takes place at 1pm, with South Shields in the hat.

The Mariners, who will be ball 27, produced a giant-killing performance at the weekend to knock out National League North side York City in the last round.

And today they will find out who they face in the final round before the competition proper starts up.

The draw, which will be live on talkSPORT 2 radio, see the National League sides come into the draw, opening up the prospect of yet another local derby against the likes of Hartlepool United or Gateshead. Ties take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 14.

Below is a list of who Shields could face in the next round, and the numbers to watch out for...

1 AFC Fylde

2 Barrow

3 Chester

4 FC Halifax Town

5 Gateshead

6 Guiseley

7 Hartlepool United

8 Macclesfield Town

9 Solihull Moors

10 Tranmere Rovers

11 Wrexham

12 1874 Northwich or Ossett Town

13 Boston United

14 Stafford Rangers or AFC Telford United

15 Kidderminster Harriers

16 Nantwich Town

17 Hyde United

18 Shildon

19 Scarborough Athletic or Stratford Town

20 Kettering Town

21 Shaw Lane Association

22 Buxton

23 Stockport County or FC United Of Manchester

24 Chorley

25 Leamington or Gainsborough Trinity

26 Stourbridge

27 South Shields

28 Harrogate Town or Bradford (Park Avenue)