What number are South Shields? Who could they draw in the FA Cup?

The draw for the fourth round qualifying of the FA Cup takes place at 1pm, with South Shields in the hat.
The Mariners, who will be ball 27, produced a giant-killing performance at the weekend to knock out National League North side York City in the last round.
And today they will find out who they face in the final round before the competition proper starts up.
The draw, which will be live on talkSPORT 2 radio, see the National League sides come into the draw, opening up the prospect of yet another local derby against the likes of Hartlepool United or Gateshead. Ties take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 14.
Below is a list of who Shields could face in the next round, and the numbers to watch out for...
1 AFC Fylde
2 Barrow
3 Chester
4 FC Halifax Town
5 Gateshead
6 Guiseley
7 Hartlepool United
8 Macclesfield Town
9 Solihull Moors
10 Tranmere Rovers
11 Wrexham
12 1874 Northwich or Ossett Town
13 Boston United
14 Stafford Rangers or AFC Telford United
15 Kidderminster Harriers
16 Nantwich Town
17 Hyde United
18 Shildon
19 Scarborough Athletic or Stratford Town
20 Kettering Town
21 Shaw Lane Association
22 Buxton
23 Stockport County or FC United Of Manchester
24 Chorley
25 Leamington or Gainsborough Trinity
26 Stourbridge
27 South Shields
28 Harrogate Town or Bradford (Park Avenue)
