Who are Coleshill Town? All you need to know about South Shields' FA Vase semi-final opponents

South Shields have been drawn against Coleshill Town in the semi-final of the FA Vase.

The Mariners will take on the Warwickshire-based side over two legs next month after beating Newport Pagnell Town 6-1 at the weekend.

But with Shields just a step away from Wembley, who are the opponents standing in their way?

Who are you?

Coleshill Town were established in 1894 and joined the Midland Combination Division Two in 1967. They are based in Warwickshire and play at Pack Meadow.

In the 2007–08 season Coleshill were crowned champions of the Midland Combination Premier Division. They finished runners up in the league in 2014/15 behind Basford United.

Famous former players include Danny Hagen, the former Irish International who played in the UEFA Cup Final for Wolves in 1972, but their greatest son is without doubt Gary Shaw who was picked up by Aston Villa whilst playing for Coleshill as a 16-year-old.

How are they doing in the league?

Coleshill sit second in the Midland Premier Division, with 63 points from their 30 games. they are the top scorers in their league.

They have won 20 times but, encouragingly for Shields, they have been beaten on seven occasions already. They trail leaders Alvechurch by nine points with two games in hand.

Coleshill finished fifth last year, when the league was won by Hereford. Their record over the last 12 games is P 12, W12, GF 44, GA 13.

What about their home ground?

Pack Meadow has a 3G pitch which was installed in 2015. It may be something for Shields to get used to, although the artificial training surface put in at Mariners Park should help them adapt.

Coleshill's ground has a 70-seater stand built to meet regulations for the Midland Football Alliance. They had more than 900 fans there for their quarter-final and their capacity is 2,070 which may be tested depending how many fans Shields take down to the first leg on March 11.

How did they get to the semi-finals?

Coleshill beat Midland League adversaries Sporting Khalsa 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday.

Dean Rathbone rounded off a ruthless move to nudge the Colemen in front early on and Bradley Lawley's own goal three minutes before half-time sealed the win.

In previous rounds, they've beaten Crowborough Athletic, Gorleston and Westfields.

Do they have much Vase pedigree?

Coleshill were nocked out of the Vase last year in Fourth Round by Dunston at home (3-1) last season and also at same stage in 2013/14 (2-1). Shields goalkeeper Liam Connell will know them well from his Dunston days.

This is the furthest the club has got in the tournament. Their previous best was the fourth round in the last two years. In the FA Cup, their best is the third qualifying round where they lost 9-0 to AFC Fylde in 2015/16 and 6-0 to Nuneaton Town in 2010/11.

Who are their key men?

Striker Jordan Nedat has 10 goals in his last 11 while midfielder Rathbone is one to watch. He has hit nine in his last 11 outings.

Will they fancy their chances?

Shields remain firm favourites for the Vase, and this is, on paper, the best draw they could have got. However, Coleshill manager Simon Lyons was bullish after their quarter-final win and said he didn't fear anyone.

“I am not bothered," he said when quizzed on his wishes for the draw at the weekend. “People talk about teams and reputations but I don't care.

“We have two legs to play for a place at Wembley and whoever we get, we get. I am just looking forward to the occasion. We can give anyone a game on our day, especially at home."