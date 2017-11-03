Opposition view: Bournemouth defender keen to 'turn' the St James's Park crowd in 'season defining' Newcastle clash

Bournemouth's Steve Cook hopes to turn the St James's Park atmosphere sour.
Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Cook is expecting a great atmosphere on Tyneside ahead of the from the Cherries trip.
But he is hoping his side can put on a show on the park, that makes things a little less positive off it.
"It promises to be a great atmosphere and, if we could turn the crowd, it would be a huge boost for us. It is a massive game for us."
Transfer rumours: No 10 linked to Newcastle United plus Chelsea, Man City, Man United and Tottenham hit the headlines
Bournemouth's Eddie Howe worried about Newcastle threat, as he backs ex-Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe on North East return
4 questions for Rafa Benitez ahead of Newcastle-Bournemouth
Meanwhile, the 26-year-old defender believes tomorrow's encounter could define Bournemouth's season, having taken just seven points from their opening 10 games.
"It is a huge game and one which could define our season," said Cook, whose side won 3-1 the last time they traveled to SJP.
"We need to win these games coming up and know we can go there and win."
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.