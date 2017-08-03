Rafa Benitez reveals why he is ‘not worried’ about Newcastle’s starting XI for Tottenham

Rafa Benitez says he doesn’t yet know his best Newcastle United starting XI.

The club only has one pre-season friendly left ahead of the August 13 Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

United’s manager – whose side take on Hellas Verona at St James’s Park on Sunday – has assessed his players over the past few weeks.

However, asked if he had an idea on his strongest XI, Benitez said: “No.

“To be fair, we gave minutes to some players.

“We are getting closer. I would not be worried about who will start, because everybody will have a chance.

“What we want is a group of players that have to compete for their position and everybody has to feel that they can play and do well. That is the key.

“If they compete, we will be stronger. If they think ‘there’s 11 starters and that’s it’, then it will be worse for us. We need players now with the idea that they can play.”