Southampton 2 Newcastle United 2: Penalty drama at the St Mary's Stadium

Newcastle United were denied a win over Southampton by a late penalty this afternoon.

Rafa Benitez's side were on course to record a valuable away victory at the St Mary's Stadium thanks to goals from Isaac Hayden and Ayoze Perez.

But Manolo Gabbiadini converted from the spot with 15 minutes left to level the game at 2-2 after Florian Lejeune, recalled to the starting XI by Benitez in place of Ciaran Clark, challenged Shane Long in the box.

Long went down and referee Kevin Friend awarded a penalty, which Gabbiadini converted.

Newcastle remain ninth in the Premier League table.

Isaac Hayden, also restored to the team, opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a low drive after Fraser Forster beat away a shot from Christian Atsu.

Southampton piled on the pressure to the frustration of Benitez, but they couldn't break their visitors down.

Gabbiadini, however, was given too much time and space in the box early in the second half. The forward levelled with a shot on the turn, but United quickly responded.

Perez beat an out-of-sorts Fraser Forster at his near post to put Newcastle back in front – the strike was his first of the season – but there was more to come from Gabbiadini, who took the ball when Friend pointed to the spot.

The 25-year-old confidently stroked it past Elliot to claim a point for his team.

SOUTHAMPTON: Forster, Cedric, van Dijk, Yoshida, Bertrand; Lemina, Romeu (Davis, 67), Tadic, Redmond (Boufal, 57); Gabbiadini, Long (Austin, 82). Subs not used: McCarthy, Hoedt, Ward-Prowse, McQueen.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Manquillo; Shelvey, Hayden; Ritchie, Perez (Merino, 63), Atsu (Murphy, 82); Joselu (Gayle, 68). Subs not used: Darlow, Clark, Gamez, Diame.

Goals: Hayden 20, Gabbiadini 50, 75 (pen), Perez 51,

Bookings: Yedlin 40, Gabbiadini 77

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicester)

Attendance: