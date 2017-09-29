10 players who have played for both Sunderland and Preston NE

We take a look at 10 players who have played for both Sunderland and Preston over the years.

Some good, some bad, but some did make an impact on Wearside.

Other names to have links with both clubs are: Stephen Elliott, Dickson Etuhu, David Healy, Billy Jones, Kevin Kilbane, Brian Mooney, Ross Wallace, Neil Collins and Marcus Stewart, to name but a few.

Do you have any memories of players who have turned out for both clubs, please share.