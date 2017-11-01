Billy McKinlay set to be handed Sunderland caretaker manager role

Billy McKinlay looks set to be handed the task of leading Sunderland into Sunday's Tees-Wear derby against Middlesbrough.

The 48-year-old will be placed in caretaker charge of first-team affairs, probably assisted by the likes of Robbie Stockdale, after the sacking of Simon Grayson last night.

Chief executive Martin Bain is looking for a new manager after firing Grayson just 15 league games into his Sunderland rein, and will ask McKinlay to hold the reins on a temporary basis to give him time over the international fortnight to find a permanent successor.

McKinlay had been working in the scouting department before stepping up to a first team coaching role when Grayson's assistant Glynn Snodin fell ill.

Longer serving coaches Stockdale and Adrian Tucker will also be part of the set-up and it could yet be a joint venture.

McKinlay was brought to the club last year by David Moyes, with whom he worked as an assistant coach at Real Sociedad.