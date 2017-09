October’s monthly meeting of SAFC Senior Supporters Association –due be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 3 – will now be held on Tuesday, October 10, in the Stadium of Light’s Riverview Brasserie.

The speaker will be ex-Sunderland assistant manager Bobby Saxton, who worked under Peter Reid.

New members are welcome to attend. For further information, call secretary Malcolm Bramley on 0191 5652119.