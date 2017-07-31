Bryan Oviedo commits to ‘complicated’ Championship life with Sunderland

Bryan Oviedo has committed himself to Sunderland and helping the club win promotion as the defender closes in on a return to fitness.

The 27-year-old left-back had cast doubt over his Wearside future in the weeks after David Moyes resigned as Sunderland boss.

But Oviedo insists his focus now is on helping Sunderland win promotion back to the Premier League ahead of a challenging Championship campaign.

“At the moment, I am here and I am training to play the Championship,” said Oviedo.

“I think that for me will be very good, as I will have fairly regular games and I will play in a tournament that is very competitive.

“We’ll see if another opportunity comes later, but for now I’m doing the pre-season and working to be here and start at 100 per cent.

“The Championship is quite complicated, possibly a bit more than the Premier League, but, on a physical level, as it is a faster and stronger football.

“I think it will be quite difficult and although the Premier League is better in other aspects, I will also accumulate enough experience.

“I hope to do it in the best way and help the team to come up this season.

“For me, it is very important to make a quiet decision and see what is best for the family and for me.

“Staying in Sunderland, playing and being in a good physical moment is very important for what is coming.

“This season that is about to start will be of many blessings, as we have the opportunity to qualify for a World Cup and at the end of the season I hope to have the motivation to move up to the Premier League.”

The Costa Rica defender missed this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup with muscle damage to his leg.

Having returned to Wearside for treatment, Oviedo hopes to be back running this week ahead of a return to action.

“I’m fine. I am in the final part of the recovery and I hope to start jogging later this week,” he said.

“The objective is for me to join in with training next week with the team, and then to play.

“For the matches of the national team [in September], I will be very well. Next week, I start to train and I would have a month to add training and play.

“I hope to participate in two or three games with Sunderland before travelling to Costa Rica, so my idea is to be 100 per cent,” he told press in Costa Rica.

The former Everton defender, who joined Sunderland in January, faces competition from Brendan Galloway, who joined on a season-long loan from Everton, and Under-23 prospect Tommy Robson.